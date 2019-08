On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office will outline the new charges against 20-year-old James Reardon

(WYTV) – Federal charges are expected to be filed against the man accused of making threats against the Youngstown Jewish Community Center.

New Middletown police arrested Reardon on August 17 after learning about his online threats against the center.