Jewish community center threat suspect goes before federal judge

A New Middletown man will go before a federal judge for the first time Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A New Middletown man was in federal court Friday answering to threat charges surrounding the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

This is the first time 20-year-old James Reardon, Jr. has faced a judge on the federal charges.

Reardon appeared in person with his attorney in front of Judge George J. Limbert at the federal courthouse in Youngstown.

U.S. attorneys requested a preliminary examination and detention hearing where the judge will determine if Reardon will remain in custody throughout the court proceedings.

The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12. Reardon will remain in federal custody until then.

Reardon is charged with transmitting threatening communications via interstate commerce.

The federal charges were announced last week.

Prosecutors say Reardon posted a video on social media showing him shooting a semi-automatic rifle with sirens and screams in the background. The caption on the post read, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.” The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

A woman saw the video and reported it to New Middletown police on August 17.

Police searched Reardon’s home where several weapons were seized along with a gas mask, body armor and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

A filing was recorded Thursday naming Youngstown Attorney Ross T. Smith as Reardon’s attorney of record.