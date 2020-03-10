Jewish Community Center takes precautions after employee attends same conference as COVID-19 patient

Skolnick said that staff member does not have symptoms and did not come into direct contact with the positive tester

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jewish Community Center is taking precautions after one of its staff members attended a conference where someone who tested positive for COVID-19 believes they contracted the virus.

On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County.

One of those coronavirus patients, a staff member from the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, recently attended an American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in D.C.

That person is quarantined and the Jewish Education Center offices will be closed for two weeks.

According to Elise Skolnick, director of communications at the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, one of their local staff members also attended that conference.

Skolnick said that staff member does not have symptoms and did not come into direct contact with the positive tester. She said medical officials agree that the staff member’s risk is low.

To be safe, however, Skolnick said the staff member is staying at home.