Jewish Community Center of Youngstown lays out reopening plan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown announced
Monday they are reopening some of their programs and facilities next week.

Their main campus on Gypsy Lane will open May 26 and the Logan Campus will open on May 30.

They are also opening the Early Learning Center and starting Camp JCC on June 1.

The Jewish Community Center said they will be following safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Screening procedures will be in place and social distancing will be practiced.

For more information, visit the Jewish Community Center’s website.

