Jewish Community Center of Youngstown cuts ribbon on new community ice rink

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown cut the ribbon on their new ice rink at their winter campus on Monday.

The synthetic outdoor rink and curling lane are for public use.

The rink does not require freezing temperatures outside to skate on the ice.

There is also an “Ice Shack” serving up treats like hot chocolate.

The JCC is requiring that masks be worn at all times.

“For now, we’re just excited to have people finally out on the ice and enjoying time with their family in a safe environment in a time like this,” said Laura Weymer, with the JCC of Youngstown.

The grand opening to the public is Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Skating is free and open to anyone but you do have to make a reservation.

Skate rentals are available as well.

Visit the JCC of Youngstown’s website for the dates and times that the rink is open, and to make a reservation.