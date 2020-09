All participants must be able to swim the length of the pool

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jewish Community Center is inviting kids age 5 to 18 to join their winter swim team.

It is perfect for those looking to stay active and healthy in a safe environment.

Swim team practices begin Sept. 14. They will meet Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the JCC at 505 Gypsy Lane.

For more information, visit the JCC website or call (330) 746-3251.