YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Youngstown is making a big investment in the health of the community.

More than $150,000 in new fitness equipment is now available for members. The staff showed it off Wednesday morning. It includes state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment.

The JCC says it’s proud to invest in new equipment every three years.

“We are able to add new technology, all of our cardio machines have access to Netflix [and] Youtube, they can get on their Instagram, be on social media… they can create accounts, anything and everything with this equipment,” says Director of Membership and Wellness Laura Weymer.

The JCC also has new hydro massage loungers to help with relaxation.