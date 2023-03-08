EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman from East Liverpool is doing her part to help out the community of East Palestine following the Feb. 3 train derailment and subsequent aftermath.

Terri Graleski has organized what she’s called a “Jeep Invasion” for a this month.

She’s invited Jeep clubs from three states to spend the day in East Palestine to shop, walk and eat in the downtown area.

“I just thought that someone had to do something to help them out,” Graleski said. “It’s a way to get people into their town and get their businesses patronized.”

It’s not just Jeep clubs that are welcome — everyone’s invited.

The Jeep Invasion will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18.