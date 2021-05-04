Champion Twp. roadway closed after utility pole crash

Drivers are urged to avoid the area

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A roadway is closed Tuesday morning after a crash involving a Jeep crashed and a utility pole in Champion Township.

It happened at 8:51 a.m. along Mahoning Avenue, just north of Champion Avenue.

The roadway is blocked by the downed utility pole and wires.

The Champion Township Fire Department said it could be closed for an extended period of time while crews clear the scene.

Fire Chief Hickey said one person was in the Jeep at the time of the crash, but he wasn’t injured.

The crash also left residents in Champion Township without power.

Firefighters say power should be restored for residents within a couple of hours.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.