JD Vance meets with supporters in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Author, businessman and United States Senate Candidate JD Vance was in the Valley Wednesday morning.

He met with about a dozen supporters over coffee at Yankee Kitchen in Boardman.

Vance is one of several seeking the Republican nomination for the May primary to replace Rob Portman, who is not seeking re-election.

Vance admits the races for the Republican nomination and the General Election in November will be expensive

“People are going to have to spend a lot of money, obviously. Ohio is a big state. I do think to suggest, frankly, we probably should have reform on some of our campaign finance laws, but you have to win first. At the end of the day, we’re in it to win it. We are going to spend whatever we have to to do that,” Vance said.

Vance talked about his campaign and asked the group to tell their friends to get out and vote.

Also on Wednesday, Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno formally submitted signatures with the Ohio Secretary of State to run for the Republican nomination in the Senate race.