AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A department store in Austintown is officially closing its doors.

Austintown trustee Monica Deavers confirmed that JCPenney will be closing its Austintown Plaza location.

She says the store notified its employees last week.

Deavers says the building was sold last year, and the store’s lease is up in September.

