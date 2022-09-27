NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- A Girard woman has to serve three months in jail for a shoplifting incident that happened in May at Eastwood Mall.

According to court records, Jennifer Perrot, 50, was sentenced Monday to 90 additional days in jail. Out of original 180 day sentence, 87 of those days were suspended, while Perrot already served three days in jail.

According to a police report, Perrot was charged for an incident that happened on May 1. The charge was reduced from a robbery to a theft charge.

JCPenney’s loss prevention team told police that Perrott was seen in the junior department grabbing merchandise and putting it in her shopping cart. Reports said that Perrott went into a changing room and then got out the door by throwing a bag of clothes at the staff and pushing one of the staff members out of the way.

Reports said that she had stolen a quarter zip pull over, running shorts, and a mesh jacket. These items were worth a total of $414.

Court records show that Perrot is permanently banned from the Eastwood Mall Complex, Great East Plaza and all adjoining parking lots.

According to Niles Municipal Court, Perrot will be released from jail on Christmas Day.