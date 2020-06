The mall also announced that Sephora plans to open Friday

NILE, Ohio (WYTV) – JCPenney is now open at the Eastwood Mall.

The Eastwood Mall noted that the store is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The mall also announced that Sephora plans to open Friday.

The mall reopened May 12 after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other JCPenney stores, including those in Hermitage and Austintown, opened recently.