JCPenney introducing new inclusive beauty experience at Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- JCPenney will be opening an in-store inclusive beauty experience as a part of their grand opening Friday.

The store in Niles is one of 10 locations to introduce JCPenney Beauty ahead of the nationwide rollout beginning in 2022.

The press release stated that JCPenney Beauty is working in partnership with Thirteen Lune, an inclusive e-commerce site that reflects customers’ beauty wants and needs, no matter their age, gender, race, skin tone, hair type, beauty regimen, or budget.

Customers will be able to buy makeup, skincare, haircare, styling tools, fragrance, nail care, and bath and body products at varying price points.

The JCPenney location in Niles will celebrate its grand opening with a public ribbon cutting event hosted by the store’s general manager and associates.