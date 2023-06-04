YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new art exhibit can now be viewed at the gallery inside the Jewish Community Center.

Most recently, artist Diane Beatty submitted her work to be displayed at JCC and was selected.

Her collection, “Color vs. Black and White,” includes 47 unique pieces, which showcase all the work she has done throughout her years as an artist.

Out of the many things she photographs, Beatty loves capturing abandoned historical sites.

“For me, personally, it’s the pieces that I shot here that represent the community that means the most to me,” Beatty said.

The JCC said those interested in viewing the gallery do not have to be members with the community center. The display will be at JCC until the end of July.