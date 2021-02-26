JCC of Youngstown offering lifeguard certification courses

Courses will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 13 and 14 or April 10 and 11

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is offering lifeguard certification courses in March and April.

They will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 13 and 14 or April 10 and 11.

Before the in-water classroom portion of the course, an online portion must be completed.

Participants will learn skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies, and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses until EMS personnel can take over.

Participants will receive an American Red Cross certificate valid for two years upon completion.

The cost is $187 for JCC members and $250 for nonmembers.

Lifeguard recertifications are also available upon request.

To register, visit jccyoungstown.org.