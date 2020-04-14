JCC of Youngstown kicks off upcoming Esports program with online tournament

JCC is kicking things off with a free online esports tournament on Friday at 3 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown has big plans to launch an Esports Arena this year, including programs such as online tournaments, clinics and specialty camps.

The arena will be unveiled later this year, but the JCC is kicking things off with a free online esports tournament on Friday at 3 p.m.

The tournament game will be Overwatch on XBox One.

The tournament is open to all teens. Participants do not need to be members of the JCC.

Participants must register by Thursday. To sign up for the tournament, click here.

They are also asking the community to take a survey to help them select the best games and devices for future tournaments.

JCC Youngstown Esports is also on Discord, which you can join by clicking here.