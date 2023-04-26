YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center (JCC) is honoring people living with Parkinson’s disease by holding some special activities.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

Wednesday, JCC held some activities including exercises, a nutrition segment, and pickleball. Some of the exercises include stretching, yoga, and quick body movements.

In addition to Wednesday’s special activities, they also have weekly exercise classes at JCC for people with Parkinson’s.

“The resource is so important. Most people drive to Twinsburg, to the Cleveland Clinic, they just don’t have a lot and we want to be the future of Parkinson’s resources here at the JCC,” said Casey Atkinson, wellness manager at the Jewish Community Center.

Anyone interested in signing up for those classes can call the JCC at 330-746-3250.