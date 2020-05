JC Penney is asking customers to come in through their north entrance

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – JC Penney will be reopening at the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage on Wednesday.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They will also offer shopping for vulnerable groups on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon.

JC Penney is asking customers to come in through their north entrance.

For more information about what stores are open at the mall, visit their website.