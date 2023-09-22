YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — You may have heard of Jazz on the Green in Youngstown. The Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center is hosting its first Jazz on the Grass.

Manager Kevin Tarpley wanted to use the green space on the side of the rec center for something fun. He knows the city has a love of jazz music, so he thought this concert would be a good way to wrap up summer.

Jazz on the Grass will be more than just a concert. Tarpley says Youngstown neighbors can bring up new ideas they want to see happen at the rec center.

“It’s multifaceted in terms of just celebrating our success for this year,” Tarpley said. “We also want them to be part of our success going forward.”

Jazz on the Grass will happen on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 4-8 p.m.

Tarpley hopes to make Jazz on the Grass an annual event.