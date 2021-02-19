Japan Air Force base commander addresses criticism in Hubbard man’s death investigation

Trevor Balint went missing from the Yokota Air Base in Japan on February 1

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Commander of the Air Force base where the body of Trevor Balint was found posted a video on social media to address recent criticism of the investigation.

Balint went missing from the Yokota Air Base in Japan on February 1. His body wasn’t found for 16 days.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

While Commander Andrew Campbell never mentions Balint’s name in the video, he does reveal six members of the base have died over the past 12 months.

“The integrity of these investigations prevents us from prematurely sharing many of the details about each case. And even when complete, many details may not be released out of respect for the deceased and his or her loved one. Again, I stress that any danger to the community that investigation might discover would have been or will be appropriately addressed,” Campbell said.

The commander goes on to say the investigation may say take several months.

The family of Balint says his body is being flown to Hawaii for an autopsy.