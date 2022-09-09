JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN)- There are still plenty of opportunities to head out to the Jamestown Fairgrounds to get in on the action.

This community is truly all about tradition, the Jamestown Community Fair put on its first fair in 1943, making this its 78th annual fair. WKBN spoke with the fair president and treasurer about what to expect for this year’s fair.

The fair has a stacked lineup of events Friday with activities for the entire family to enjoy, and it’s free to the public. The event kicked off with a breakfast buffet served by the Lions Club.

Shortly after, a pet parade will be held at 10 a.m. behind the high school, and rides open at 4 p.m.

For history buffs, the fair has antique equipment on display, from antique tractors to other antique power equipment.

“It’s not just we’re excited, I really feel the whole community, that’s why the name of it is Jamestown Community Fair, and the community does get behind it and is involved in it,” said Jamestown Fair President Dan Vickey.

The Jamestown Area School District is off this week because the fair uses part of the school to hold the exhibits. The Fire Department and Lions Club also play a large role in helping out with the fair.

The Jamestown Community Fair starts the Tuesday after Labor Day every year. It has activities for people of all ages to enjoy. There will be live pony rides and a performance by the Southern Outlaws Band at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by a Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

There will be a rabbit race at 7 p.m. at the Rabbit Barn, and The Band Hannah takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.

While there have been a few changes to the fair this year, it’s still very much grounded in tradition.

“We’ve always tried to do improvements to do the grounds, which we did put some new tar in this year, but it’s pretty much the same events each year. But they’re popular events or we wouldn’t keep having them,” said Vickey.

Saturday, there will be a big parade at 1 p.m. Formation begins at noon at Jackson and Main Streets, and Routes 322 and 58 will be temporarily blocked off along the parade route.

The fair will be open until 10 p.m. Friday and will officially end at 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be more live music, with performances by the Randall Brothers Duo and Brett Allen Morgan, and of course, the exhibits. Food and rides will also be open to the public.