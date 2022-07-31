JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKBN) – The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially waived former Youngstown State basketball standout Naz Bohannon.

The Jaguars officially announced the roster move on Saturday.

Jacksonville signed offensive lineman Darryl Williams to take his place on the roster.

Bohannon was originally signed by the Jaguars following the draft, when he made the team after a tryout at rookie mini-camp back in May.

The 6-foot-5-inch forward spent the majority of his college basketball career at YSU but played his final season at Clemson.