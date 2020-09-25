Jackson Twp. police receive $36K grant for traffic enforcement

The goal of the patrols is to reduce traffic fatalities

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jackson Township Police Department will use a $36,792 grant to help with traffic enforcement and impaired driving in the township.

The money was made available through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and will be used for high-visibility traffic enforcement.

The grant is broken up into three enforcements programs:

Selective traffic – $13,915

Impaired Driving – $18,622

Drugged Driving – $4,255

The high-visibility patrols will take place throughout the year. Enforcement efforts also take place during holidays and special events, such as proms and homecomings.

The goal of the patrols is to reduce traffic fatalities, the number of alcohol and speed-related accidents and improve seat belt usage.