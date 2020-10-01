Jackson Twp. police looking for man suspected of dragging officer during traffic stop

Nicholas Roman, 22, of Streetsboro, has several warrants for his arrest

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police have identified the person they believe is responsible for dragging a Jackson Township officer during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Nicholas Roman, of Streetsboro. He has several warrants for his arrest.

They said he was driving with his girlfriend and another person in the car when he was pulled over along State Route 45.

When the officer went up to the car, Jackson Township Police Chief Greg Taillon said Roman grabbed him and dragged him along for a short distance.

The officer went to the hospital but has since been discharged.

Investigators will be sending a photo of Roman to WKBN, and we’ll add the photo to this story when we have it.