YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Jackson Township man received a prison sentence Wednesday on child sex charges.

Mahoning County Judge Anthony Donofrio sentenced Ronald Timlin, 63, to eight years in prison. Timlin had pleaded guilty last month to amended charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

U.S. Marshals arrested Timlin last August after an indictment by a Mahoning County grand jury.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a child who was just nine years old at the time.

Digital Reporter Joe Gorman contributed to this report.