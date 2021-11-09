Jackson police looking for suspect they say stole from shrine gift shop and elderly parishioner

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Jackson Township are looking for a man they say stole money from a shrine gift shop and from an elderly parishioner.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes that someone recognizes him.

Police say the man stole cash from an elderly parishioner and money for the gift shop cash register at Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine in North Jackson.

The image shows the man at the counter wearing a Struthers Wild Cats sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Jackson Police Department at 330-538-3093.