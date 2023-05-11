JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Jackson-Milton student has the opportunity of a lifetime this summer.

Junior Aiden Cole has qualified for Future Agents In Training, an FBI-run program that trains aspiring agents on what it’s like to be in the FBI.

The program accepts limited candidates and looks for students who excel in the classroom and community. Cole is an exceptional student, scoring a 33 on the ACT.

He is also a Camp Fitch Counselor every summer and a part of the Stambaugh Youth Band and Youngstown State University orchestra.

The training camp will take place in Cleveland in June.

“I can’t wait to meet actual agents. That seems so cool, like something you would just do on TV, but meeting real agents, getting their first-hand experience, seeing what the job is really like, because I feel like we dramatize certain things, so I really want to get that behind-the-scenes look,” expressed Cole.

Cole will learn all about forensic techniques, investigation techniques, cyber security and more.