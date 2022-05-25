MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A local student is being acknowledged for his hard work in and out of the classroom.

Jackson-Milton senior Logan Sokol has performed exceptionally well in the classroom and in athletics.

Sokol has earned recognition among the top scholar-athletes in the nation. He was named a school winner for the High School Heisman Award.

He’s one of about a dozen local high school athletes to win the national recognition.

The award highlights high school seniors’ achievements in the classroom, on the field and in the community.

“All the hard work and all the long nights of practicing and studying and staying up late and learning all these new lessons from being around people. It means a lot,” Sokol said.

Sokol plays basketball, golf and baseball for Jackson-Milton.

He has plans to go to Kent State post-graduation and major in neuroscience.

For Sokol, being a good scholar means staying on top of his school work.

“Very time-oriented, organized, and dedication is probably your best friend,” he said.

Balancing academics and athletics can be quite a challenge. Sokol says the support from his parents has made all the difference.

“All the credit in the world goes to my parents. My mom and dad, I couldn’t have asked for better parents. They have come to every sporting event, they have supported me. They’ve given me a roof, food on the table every night,” Sokol said.

Sokol’s gratitude for his family, peers and mentors in his life shines brightly. He gives thanks to Jackson-Milton for creating a healthy and comfortable school environment that has allowed him to be successful.

“No place like home environment. From the moment you get here to when you leave, you just feel safe. It helps because when you feel like that, you can focus strictly on school,” Sokol said.

Winning this award means setting an example for younger students.

“Don’t give up. If something seems hard, just because it’s hard doesn’t mean there’s not a solution,” Sokol said.

Sokol has plans to join the fishing team at Kent State and says he’ll continue to strive for excellence in life.