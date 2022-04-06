JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The importance of a school levy is to keep a school district from deficit spending. It helps districts keep a positive cash balance and operate within a budget.

The Jackson-Milton School District has a renewal levy on the May ballot. It would not raise taxes even if it passes.

The renewal comes up every five years and has passed every time it has been on the ballot since 1998.

“One good thing is it was originally passed in 1998 at 9.9 mills. Through new construction, it has been reduced to 3.83 mills now, and it’s going to continue to go down as the years go by,” said Jackson-Milton Treasurer John Zinger

The millage has been reduced since it cannot bring in more than the original amount. Valuation changes and new home construction have reduced the rate.