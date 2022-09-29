YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the midst of earning a varsity letter in soccer each of her four years at Jackson-Milton, senior Kylee Fetkovich has done plenty in the classroom.

“I go to MCCTC for engineering, I’ve been taking a lot of CCP classes,” Fetkovich said. “I’m pretty good at math, so I just. I’m always in class. I have a lot of study halls right now, so I’m sitting with my math class all the time, and it’s not too hard balancing it with sports.”

And there’s a long list that goes with that while she maintains a 4.0 GPA while eyeing civil engineering to study at either Youngstown State or Mount Union, playing the trombone for six years in the school marching band and captaining this Blue Jays squad for the last two years.

“I think the teamwork of soccer works a lot with like when you’re in a group project, it’s very similar of like you have to be on the same mindset of who you’re working with to like be able to be successful,” Fetkovich said.

Plus, Fetkovich has found success on the pitch with the co-ed Jackson-Milton team, earning Boys D3 All-County First Team and the Boys D3 All-District honorable mention in her career.

“I’ve been playing since before I can remember, I’ve played travel for probably three or four years, I’ve done club for about two years, it’s basically been my whole family’s life since I was little,” Fetkovich said.

And itt’s still a family affair for Kylee, with her mom and dad on the sidelines as assistant and head coaches for Blue Jays.

“My parents have been coaching since my sister’s sophomore year of high school and they went through her senior year and then my freshman year through senior year so it means a lot to me that my family is always with me and like this team is kind of become my family, some annoying brothers,” Fetkovich said.

Jackson-Milton Senior Kylee Fetkovich is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week.