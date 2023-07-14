AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Once again, there was no winner in the pull-tab jackpot in a long-running Bingo game for one of the area’s Catholic parishes.

The jackpot Friday night at Youngstown’s Holy Apostles Parish Bingo game was up to $20,200.

But there was no winner, so the jackpot for Friday, July 21 will be $21,200. It will increase by $1,000 every week until there’s a winner.

The pull-tab jackpot board started with 100 numbers. There are 17 numbers left.

It will be, by far, the biggest jackpot in the history of the Bingo game that has been around for over 30 years.

Veteran Bingo players say it’s the largest jackpot ever at a Bingo game anywhere around Youngstown.

The Holy Apostles Bingo is held every Friday in Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza.