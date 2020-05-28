Crews respond to several crashes Thursday morning in the Valley

(WYTV) – Crews were called out to several crashes in the Valley Thursday morning.

A truck jackknifed on I-680 in Youngstown.

The truck is in the southbound lanes. Traffic is getting off at the exit to Madison Avenue Expressway, and the southbound lanes are blocked.

A jackknifed semi-truck also delayed traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Liberty Township, by the Route 11 interchange.

One lane was closed as a result.

A tractor-trailer flipped on its side on the eastbound Interstate 80 bridge over US-422 in Girard. At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

