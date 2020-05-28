Closings and delays
Crews respond to several crashes Thursday morning in the Valley

A truck jackknifed on I-680 in Youngstown

(WYTV) – Crews were called out to several crashes in the Valley Thursday morning.

The truck is in the southbound lanes. Traffic is getting off at the exit to Madison Avenue Expressway, and the southbound lanes are blocked.

A jackknifed semi-truck also delayed traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Liberty Township, by the Route 11 interchange.

One lane was closed as a result.

A tractor-trailer flipped on its side on the eastbound Interstate 80 bridge over US-422 in Girard. At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

