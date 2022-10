YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jack-knifed semi has tangled traffic on I-680 in Youngstown.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon on I-680 southbound near the Glenwood Mahoning Avenue exit.



Courtesy: Dale Lowe

Traffic is down to one lane and was backed up to at least Route 711. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible.