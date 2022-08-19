LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man that could become a candidate for President in 2024 is rallying in Liberty Friday night for Ohio’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The race for the open Senate seat in Ohio is coming to the Metroplex in Liberty Friday night. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s also a leading candidate for President in 2024, will be campaigning for the Republican nominee for the Senate in Ohio J.D. Vance, who won the primary after being endorsed by Donald Trump.

What makes this rally even more interesting is that Vance’s opponent is the Youngstown area’s longtime Congressman Democrat Tim Ryan.

In fact, the Metroplex is seven miles from where Ryan grew up and 11 miles from where he lives right now.

So DeSantis and Vance are coming right into the middle of what could be described as Ryan country looking to take votes away from his hometown.

DeSantis has Youngstown ties. His grandfather, Phil Rodgers, once owned a store in Struthers and was the Mahoning County Republican Party Chairman in the 1960s.

The race between Vance and Ryan is tight with the latest poll showing Vance with a slight lead. This is also an important Senate seat because Ohio is currently represented by Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman.

It was Portman who decided not to run again and created the open seat. If Ryan would win, Ohio would have two Democrats as U.S. Senators in a state where every elected statewide office is held by a Republican and the state senate and house of representatives have Republican supermajorities.

J.D. Vance is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. and Ron DeSantis at 7:30 p.m.