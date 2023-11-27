(WKBN) – Ohio’s most popular hunting season is officially underway. From now until December 3, gun hunters of all ages can harvest white-tailed deer.

And, this year, there is a bonus gun hunting weekend December 16-17.

Deer are Ohio’s most popular game animal, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

ODNR says that bag limits increased this year to three deer in Belmont, Gallia, Geauga, Harrison, Jefferson and Monroe counties, and decreased to two in Butler County.

Only one antlered deer may be harvested, regardless of where or how it is taken.

Archery hunting began in September and runs through February 4. The number of deer you can hunt depends on the county you’re in.

More details can be found on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website.

Deer season got underway in Pennsylvania on November 25 and runs through December 9, excluding December 3. See more information at the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission online.

Kim Lampkins contributed to this report.