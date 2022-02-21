(WKBN) — Some people dream of writing a book — putting their thoughts on paper for others to dream. A 94-year-old Poland woman has done it again and talked about the joy of writing.

Mary Alice Baluck got her first look at her new book today, Darby Island. And she fought quite a surprise.

“I didn’t even look at it yet. Look at this. That’s me,” said Baluck.

Her daughter snuck a picture of Mary Alice into the book — a sequel to her first book “Heaven’s Doorway.”

The books were ideas she finally put on paper after she turned 80, but sat there until a caregiver encouraged her to get them published.

“I want to tell you that writing is not fun. A lot of work. But nevertheless, a person like myself who likes to write it’s tremendous joy,” said Baluck.

Baluck was born in Youngstown, went to Wilson, and taught English at a parochial school.

She said writing releases her imagination and believes her gift comes from her father talking around the dinner table every night.

“He was a great storyteller. He didn’t write but he told stories and I think that’s where I got it,” said Baluck.

Now, she’s 94 and typing her stories on a computer, even with a little help at the Blackburn Home in Poland.

The new book is her third published work with fourth coming soon, and she still has dreams of other writings. She believes her fourth book will come out summer of 2022.

“I have to have something that I’m going to do when I get up. I feel that I still have purpose,” said Baluck.