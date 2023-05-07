YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — What some may jokingly refer to as “orange barrel season” has started, meaning construction projects across the Valley may impact your commute.

Here’s a quick rundown of some new, major route closures, lane restrictions and detours coming up this week. Remember that work will be completed in accordance with weather conditions.

Trumbull County

Champion: State Route 305 just east of state Route 45 is closed through May 14 for a culvert replacement. The detour runs from Route 45 to Route 5.

Mahoning County

Beaver, Green and Goshen townships: Starting Monday, state Route 165 between state Route 14 and Seacrist Road, as well as between Beaver Creek Road and U.S. Route 62, will be restricted to one lane for bridge repairs. The project is expected to be done by late July.

Youngstown: Starting Monday, there will be lane restrictions Midlothian Boulevard between Glenwood Avenue and Interstate 680 for resurfacing, which should be finished by early August.