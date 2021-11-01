It’s official: Valley bank merger complete

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The merger between Famers National Bank and Cortland Savings and Banking Company is complete.

The deal, which was announced early this summer, is officially done.

All Cortland Bank locations will now be Farmers and will be traded under the FMNB on the New York Stock Exchange.

Farmers is headquartered in Canfield and operates 48 branches in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania.