WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A four-time Grammy winner and “American Idol” finalist is making his way to the Valley for a concert this Summer.

According to a press release, “It’s Not Over” and “Home” singer Chris Daughtry and his band, Daughtry, are coming to Packard Music Hall on August 15 for the Bare Bones acoustic tour.

Tickets will go on pre-sale on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. when you use the password PACKARD. Then, tickets will go on official sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $99.

“Filthy” singer and guitarist Ayron Jones will also perform as a special guest at the concert.