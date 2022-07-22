CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Cub Scouts don’t take the summer off. Camp Stambaugh is hosting a 3-day scout day camp for about 50 Mahoning Valley scouts.

They’re learning the usual things like archery and fishing. This year’s theme is weird science. That’s giving the scouts opportunities to learn, test, and experience new things.

“Learning about electricity, about airflow, about the science behind first aid and how you can stop bleeding and why it works that way,” said Nick Patterson, camp director. “We are trying to incorporate science themes with traditional scout skills and activities.”

Saturday is the program’s last day.

The campers are in 1st through 5th grade.