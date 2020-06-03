“It’s my way of saying I’m with you”: Austintown artist sketches portrait for George Floyd’s family

Moore has Parkinson's disease, and even the sketching is challenging for him

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Austintown artist is hoping to provide some comfort for the family of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis sparked protests across the nation over the past week.

Ron Moore Jr. has been making pencil portraits for victims of tragic circumstances for a few years. His latest portrait is of George Floyd, which he will frame and send to the family.

Moore has Parkinson’s disease, and even the sketching is challenging for him. The art is Moore’s way of helping the family heal.

“Everyone likes to be loved and feel loved… I don’t know these folks, and to send this portrait… I’t’s my way of saying I’m with you, I love you and I use this to speak out against racism and police brutality,” Moore said.

Moore has also sketched the five children who died in a Youngstown fire.