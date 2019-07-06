‘It’s just getting old’: More rain, more flooding in Boardman

One of the saddest losses for community members was the little library knocked over along Forest-Park Drive

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday evening, an hour’s worth of heavy rain flooded streets, backyards and basements in certain Boardman neighborhoods.

The hardest-hit are between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue to the east and west, and Shields Road and Route 224 to the north and south.

Most of Dan Craig’s backyard was under three feet of water.

Craig lives where Glendale and Brookfield avenues merge, maybe 200 yards west of Market Street — which was also underwater. He’s lived there for 20 years.

“Well, the first probably 15, 16 years, it only happened maybe two or three times like this. Just over the past four or five years, it’s gotten a lot worse,” he said.

Craig had no water inside but his next door neighbor asked to borrow a pump, perhaps to remove water from the basement.

Craig’s house has a sewer gate valve that he closes when it rains heavily. That means until the water goes down, he has no access to water inside.

“Just kind of sit and babysit the house like always. It’s just getting old,” he said.

“This has been going on ever since I moved here,” said Valerie Sherill, who lives at the corner of Glendale and Centervale, parts of which were also underwater.

She moved there in 2011.

Sherill, though, had no water inside because recently, she had her basement excavated, her walls fixed and filled with cement and, like Craig, installed a sewer gate valve.

“I do not get water in my basement anymore,” she said. “Twenty-five thousand dollars later…but I don’t get water in the basement anymore.”

On Market Street, just north of Market Street Elementary, traffic had to slow for high water.

West of the school, parts of Ridgewood Estates also had high water. The intersection of Ridgewood and Griswold drives was completely submerged in water.

“So I would love to see something happen, as far as enhancing the storm sewers because that, in turn, affects the sanitary sewers that are causing a lot of the problems with the flooding inside the houses,” said.

Also in the flooding, a neighborhood staple on Forest-Park Drive was knocked down.

A neighbor named Sarah set up a small free library for kids to take and share books. It had been there for five years. Friday’s flooding destroyed it.

One of our viewers said it’s a sad day for the kids.