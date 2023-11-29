WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Joseph Hospital in Warren is ready Christmas.

Warren’s Mayor Doug Franklin was at the hospital to kick off its annual Festival of Trees.

Every year, the hospital staff volunteers to decorate the trees. They are then raffled off for winners to take home.

All the money raised benefits the Mercy Health mission fund, which provides financial support to community programs.

“I think it’s a great effort by the hospital to make sure they’re doing everything to keep us all in the spirit of giving, but also to get us in the spirit of Christmas as well, which is basically a reflection of that spirit,” Mayor Franklin said.

Twenty-five trees are on display in the main lobby and cafe until noon Dec. 8 This event is open to the public, and tree raffle tickets can be purchased on-site.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.