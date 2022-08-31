CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re visiting the Fair this weekend, you can get a close-up look at what could become the wave of the future for schools — an all-electric school bus.

Myer’s Equipment has an EV bus on display. Because it’s electric, there is no tailpipe, no combustion engine and no gas tank. Instead, there’s a port near the entrance doors for a plug-in.

At a cost of $400,000, roughly three times what a conventional bus would cost, local districts may need to come up with some federal grant money to buy one.

“There is some grant money available through the EPA and through the CARES Act. There is money available for schools, but the grant process can be very complex,” said Craig Myers.

So far, Myers has received one order from the Shaker Heights district near Cleveland.