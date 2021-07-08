‘It’s been a big impact’: Youngstown adult day services reopen after 15-month closure due to pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Adult Day Services at Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community in Youngstown has reopened. They even have a new director.

Kristine Morrone has taken on the roll.

The adult day services were closed for about 15 months due to the pandemic, leaving the senior citizens and people with disabilities missing out on keeping active, involved and independent.

With the services now open again, Morrone says she’s ready to turn things around for their participants.

She says that, during the time they were closed, the people they serve were impacted in a big way.

“You can tell they’ve declined from when they were here prior to now because they have not been able to get up, move around and get around. So, a lot of them are less mobile. You can tell it’s been a big impact,” Morrone says.

Next, she will go on to meet with participants and families for care plans and set goals for the participants now with things reopening.

The participants are ready to once again play games, exercise, paint, take field trips and more.