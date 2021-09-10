It’s all free for those in need, help is needed from those who aren’t

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – A big giveaway is planned in North Lima in October and organizers are inviting everyone to come out. No proof of residency or income is required.

Common Ground Church is hosting its 5th Annual Free Giveaway on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church located at 2310 W. South Range Road, North Lima.

The giveaway will be held inside the warehouse above the church.

Coats and clothes will be given away along with purses, games, toys, books and household items.

Donations are being accepted for the event. Any items – clothes, coats, household goods, etc. – that are clean and useable can be donated. Call the church to arrange a drop-off time at 330-549-9408.

Masks are required for anyone attending the event.