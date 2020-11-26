‘It’s all about the love:’ Rescue Mission in Youngstown dishes out Thanksgiving meals

The Rescue Mission also prepared to-go meals to hand out to the public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Rescue Mission in Youngstown is keeping up with a favorite holiday tradition: serving free Thanksgiving meals.

The Rescue Mission hopes Thanksgiving favorites like turkey and mashed potatoes will help people feel special for the holiday.

Residents were called down in small groups and socially distanced to eat in the dining room due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rescue Mission also prepared to-go meals to hand out to the public.

“When we do this here at the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, it’s all about the love. It’s nothing but the love. The more food, the happier,” said Rhonda D. Ware, client advisor for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The Rescue Mission will serve meals until 7 p.m.