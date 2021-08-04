‘It’s accessible to everyone’: Gallery, workshop offers classes, prepares for Breast Cancer Awareness month

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Three Sheep Gallery and Workshop is not your average yarn store. It serves to empower people and support the community.

For five years, Three Sheep has been offering a variety of art classes and providing a space for artists to sell their products.

With an emphasis on giving back, they also do charity crafting.

They’re getting ready for the pink ribbon tea in October, where they handmake chemo caps, comfort pillows and “knitted knockers” for breast cancer patients.

Classes and crafts that they offer include knitting, spinning and crocheting.

“It’s a very intuitive, very peaceful process that anybody can do. You can be four years old or you can be 94, and it’s accessible to everyone,” said Linda Shevel owner of Three Sheep.

Shevel says the classes provide a safe space for people to be creative and improve their art skills.

Friday and Saturday, Kazuri beads made by disadvantaged women in Kenya will be on display and for sale.