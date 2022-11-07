COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A debut performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will happen next month on the Main Street Theater stage in Columbiana.

Indigo Family Theater is producing the play with showings on December 9-10 and 16-17 at 7 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee on December 11 and 18.

After the 2020 pandemic closure of the Main Street Theater, local community members and actors formed a new company with a mission to bring theater back to Columbiana.

“We cannot wait to welcome the residents of Columbiana and Northeast Ohio to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’,” said Board President Dan Hudock. “We have seen the great people of this area rally behind our efforts and know we all benefit from family-centered entertainment.”

The venue reopened as a community arts hub last spring and began booking bands to perform there over the summer.

For ticket information, visit the Indigo Family Theater website.